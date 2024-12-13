Apple CEO Tim Cook Hosts King Charles III at UK Headquarters

As part of his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom, Apple CEO Tim Cook yesterday hosted His Majesty King Charles III at its headquarters in Battersea Power Station.



During the visit, Cook welcomed King Charles to Apple's campus in the iconic Battersea Power Station, a recently restored historic building that became home to Apple's UK operations in 2023. Battersea Power Station's conversion into Apple's UK headquarters represents a significant step up in the company's presence in London. The historic building, once a coal-fired power station designed to supply west London with electricity, has been transformed from a derelict building into a modern office campus that houses over 1,400 employees.

The King toured the facility, meeting Apple employees, students from local schools, and members of the British creative community. The visit included a showcase of Apple's educational initiatives in collaboration with The King's Trust, a UK-based nonprofit, with a focus on providing young people with educational opportunities and skills development.

Young people affiliated with the charity demonstrated coding projects they developed using Apple's tools and resources. Children from nearby St. George's Primary School also participated, creating holiday-themed artwork on iPads, which were later projected onto Battersea Power Station's iconic chimneys.

We were honored to welcome His Majesty King Charles to Apple Battersea — our home in the UK — and we're proud to support The King's Trust in its vital work educating and empowering young people. We look forward to our continued growth here, building on more than 40 years of history in the United Kingdom.

The event concluded with a community-focused holiday concert by award-winning British musician RAYE, held in the atrium of Battersea Power Station. Cook also presented King Charles with an etched plaque to commemorate his visit.

Apple's engagement with the UK creative sector was also highlighted by a recent collaboration with Aardman, the acclaimed animation studio behind Wallace & Gromit. The two entities partnered to create a stop-motion animation using the iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera system. The short film started being projected onto Battersea Power Station's chimneys earlier this month.