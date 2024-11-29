Shot on iPhone: Wallace & Gromit on Display at Apple's UK Headquarters

Apple today announced that a new stop-motion animation featuring Wallace & Gromit will be projected onto London's Battersea Power Station this holiday season. The festive, six-minute video will be shown every day from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. from today until New Year's Eve. It is free to watch, and reservations are not needed.

Apple is promoting the animation as part of its latest "Shot on iPhone" campaign. Aardman, the animation studio that created Wallace & Gromit, filmed the stop-motion video with the Telephoto camera on eight iPhone 16 Pro Max devices.

"Aardman used the Dragonframe Tether app and eight iPhone 16 Pro devices in Telephoto mode to make Wallace & Gromit, Shot on iPhone," said Apple. "They shot full 4K stills in ProRAW format, before stitching them together to achieve the 6K image needed to turn their 23‑centimeter characters into 101‑meter projections."

The animation transforms two towers into Christmas trees on the side of the building facing the River Thames. Visitors can watch Wallace & Gromit decorate the trees, and then "snap a selfie" in front of the fully-decorated trees.

"This project has been a dream to direct — a cinematic fusion of tech and art," said Aardman's director and graphic design lead Gavin Strange. "Shooting stop-motion animation on iPhone 16 Pro Max with the legendary Wallace & Gromit, to then be projected onto the iconic Battersea Power Station, makes this unique in so many ways. I hope that this Christmas, everyone feels inspired to start shooting their own stop-motion masterpieces with iPhone, and I'm excited and proud of what we've all created."

Battersea Power Station has been home to Apple's U.K. headquarters since last year, and the company also has a store there. In front of the store, the Wallace & Gromit set used to create the stop-motion will be on display.

More details about this "Shot on iPhone" campaign, including an upcoming "Today at Apple" session with Aardman, are available on Apple's website. The project has also been promoted on the Battersea Power Station's website.

