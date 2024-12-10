Apple's Investment in the UK Exceeds £18 Billion

Apple today announced that it has invested more than £18 billion in the United Kingdom over the last five years, plus it has doubled the number of engineering teams in the country.



Apple says that it supports 550,000 jobs in the UK through direct employment, its product supply chain, and the iOS app economy. Apple's UK engineering teams work on Apple Intelligence, Private Cloud Compute, and silicon engineering.

"We've been serving customers in the U.K. for more than 40 years, and we're proud of our deep connection with communities across this country," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "We're thrilled to be growing our Apple teams here, and to keep supporting the extraordinary innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs who are pushing the boundaries of technology in so many ways."

Apple has also added jobs in the country through expanded Apple TV+ production, which has tripled in the past two years. ‌Apple TV‌+ adds jobs for cast and crew in the UK, but also hundreds of suppliers across business sectors like construction, manufacturing, and hospitality.

Since the App Store launched in 2008, Apple says that UK developers have earned £9 billion from selling digital goods and services.

Thrilled to be back in London for an exciting and special week ahead! Thank you to the teams and customers at Apple Battersea for such a great visit during a busy time of year! pic.twitter.com/kxILR3IXWT — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) December 10, 2024

There’s nothing like London during the holidays. It was great to meet with Slow Horses star, Jack Lowden, to tell him how excited we are for season 5 on Apple TV+! pic.twitter.com/soFlPbBPQf — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 10, 2024