Apple Reveals iPhone App of the Year and More 2024 App Store Awards

Apple today revealed its 2024 App Store Award winners, including pro video camera app Kino, which was named iPhone App of the Year.



There were 45 finalists across 12 categories, including a first-ever Apple Vision Pro category. Apple said the awards recognize developers who delivered the "highest levels of user experience, design, and innovation" on the App Store this year.

Kino was released earlier this year by Lux, the makers of the popular iPhone camera app Halide.

The full list of winner is below.

Apps

iPhone App of the Year: Kino, from Lux Optics Inc.

iPad App of the Year: Moises, from Moises Systems Inc.

Mac App of the Year: Adobe Lightroom, from Adobe Inc.

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year: What If…? An Immersive Story, from Disney.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Lumy, from Raja V.

Apple TV App of the Year: F1 TV, from Formula One Digital Media Limited.

Games

iPhone Game of the Year: AFK Journey, from Farlight Games.

iPad Game of the Year: Squad Busters, from Supercell.

Mac Game of the Year: Thank Goodness You’re Here!, from Panic, Inc.

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year: THRASHER: Arcade Odyssey, from Puddle, LLC.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Balatro+, from Playstack Ltd.

Cultural Impact Winners

These apps have made a "lasting impact" on people and communities, according to Apple.

Oko from AYES BV

Oko combines innovation and simplicity to help users who are blind or have low vision navigate city streets with confidence.

EF Hello from Signum International AG

Powered by AI, EF Hello integrates a systematic learning approach to support language learners of all levels, helping them enhance their communication and better engage with the world around them.

DailyArt from Zuzanna Stanska

By connecting users to exceptional artwork across centuries and movements, DailyArt fuels the intellectual curiosity and wonder of users.

NYT Games from The New York Times Company

Offering a great start to the day, NYT Games connects family and friends across generations with a variety of fun and simple daily games.

The Wreck from The Pixel Hunt

Featuring cinematic scenes and an interactive narrative, The Wreck depicts the mind’s inner struggles when facing a crisis.

Do You Really Want to Know? 2 from Gamtropy Co., Ltd.

Do You Really Want to Know? 2 explores the nuances of living with HIV, offering users local resources and educational materials to navigate conversations with family and friends.