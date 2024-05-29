Halide Camera Team Launches Kino Pro Video App
The developers behind popular photography app Halide today announced the launch of Kino, an app designed for capturing cinematic video. Kino has the tools that professionals need while also providing guidance to amateur videographers.
Kino offers a one-tap video recording feature with support for a range of color presets. The Instant Grade feature allows users to choose presets created by experts or import their own LUTs. By applying color grading while recording, Kino saves time by removing the need for editing.
An AutoMotion feature helps users capture cinematic movement in a shot by using a 180-degree shutter angle by default. When enough ambient light is available, the Auto label will turn green to indicate that it is an ideal time to capture motion.
While the Kino interface is designed to be simple to use, there are a number of pro tools that can be selected. There are options for adjusting exposure with RV adjustment and AE, and WB lock, or there is a full manual mode for control over shutter speed and ISO.
The app includes quick access tools for adjusting resolution, framerate, encoding, and more, plus there is a level grid, RBG waveform for adjusting exposure, and focus peaking for changing focus. Kino is able to store video recordings in the Files app instead of the Photos app for easier video management.
For those new to video recording, there are a series of lessons that can be used to learn all of the available features that are in Kino.
Kino can be downloaded from the App Store for $9.99, a discount of 50 percent off of the standard price. iOS 17 is required. [Direct Link]
Popular Stories
iOS 18 and macOS 15 will offer an array of new AI features such as auto-generated emojis, suggested replies to emails and messages, and more, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. A significant portion of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is expected to focus on AI features. Writing his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman...
Apple today released new firmware update for both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2. The new firmware is version 6F7, up from the 6B34 firmware released in November. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware beyond "bug fixes and other improvements," so it is unclear what's new in the update. Apple does not give...
Best Buy today kicked off its Memorial Day weekend sale, and it has some of the best prices we've tracked in weeks on iPads and MacBooks. Specifically, you'll find record low prices on the 5th generation iPad Air, iPad mini 6, M2 MacBook Air, and M3 MacBook Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...
Apple's iOS 18 update will introduce new features for further customizing the iPhone's home screen, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman claimed that Apple will allow users to change the color of app icons in iOS 18. For example, "you can make all your social icons blue or...
French website Numerama interviewed three senior Apple employees about the new iPad Pro models that launched earlier this month. While the discussion did not reveal many new details, it did mention one potential change for future iPads. While the Apple logo on the back of iPads is positioned so that it appears upright in vertical orientation, the devices are often used in landscape...