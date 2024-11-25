Apple Announces 2024 App Store Awards Finalists, Including Kino

Apple today revealed its 2024 App Store Awards finalists, including pro video camera app Kino, which is in the running for iPhone App of the Year.



There are 45 finalists across 12 categories, including a first-ever Apple Vision Pro category. Apple said the awards recognize developers who delivered the "highest levels of user experience, design, and innovation" on the App Store this year.

Kino was released earlier this year by Lux, the makers of the popular iPhone camera app Halide.



Other notable finalists include NYT Games for the iPhone, Procreate Dreams for the iPad, Zoom for the Apple TV, NBA for the Apple Vision Pro, and more.

Apple said the winner of each category will be announced in the coming weeks. More details about each app can be found in Apple's announcement.

iPhone App of the Year Finalists

iPhone Game of the Year Finalists

iPad App of the Year Finalists

iPad Game of the Year Finalists

Apple Arcade Game of the Year Finalists

Mac App of the Year Finalists

Mac Game of the Year Finalists

Apple Watch App of the Year Finalists

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year Finalists

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year Finalists

Apple TV App of the Year Finalists

Cultural Impact Finalists