Yelp Gets New AI Features

Yelp today announced several new features powered by artificial intelligence, including a new integration with Apple Maps that's available to iPhone users and an option for summarizing review content.



Review Insights uses large language models to surface reviews and information tailored to details that you are looking for when searching for a restaurant or other location to visit. Review Insights can discern reviewer sentiment about food quality, service, ambiance, wait time, and drinks. The LLM behind the feature can understand context in a review to provide relevant information even if a a key word you're looking for isn't in a review.

Yelp says that Review Insights are aggregated as sentiment scores that range from 1 to 100 and are positive, neutral, or critical. Tapping into the score provides the review related to a specific topic of interest. Review insights are available for restaurant, food, and nightlife businesses on iOS devices.

The Yelp homepage is gaining more personalized content and trending searches to make it easier to find new places to visit, and the company is testing AI videos that use real photos, videos, and information from Yelp to create videos about local restaurants. Unfortunately, the homepage is gaining autoplay user videos that unmute and expand to full screen

Business pages will now show information on a location's tipping policies and payment policies, and Yelp Assistant allows for quote requests using texts and calls after a project is submitted.

In ‌Apple Maps‌, there's a new integration for connecting directly to pros and requesting a quote via Yelp. ‌Apple Maps‌ has a "Quote" button on businesses pages that links to the Request a Quote flow in the Yelp app or the Yelp mobile web experience.

The new Yelp features are available to ‌iPhone‌ users starting today.