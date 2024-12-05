Apple Vision Pro Pre-Orders Go Live in Taiwan Ahead of Dec 17 Launch
Apple Vision Pro pre-orders have gone live in Taiwan as the launch date of its spatial computing headset nears in the country. The device will be available from Sunday, December 17.
Customers can now place their orders through Apple's regional online store, which details pricing options, storage configurations, and additional accessories including ZEISS optical inserts for vision correction. To support the launch, Apple's two retail locations in Taipei will offer 30-minute demonstration sessions, allowing potential customers to experience the device firsthand.
The Taiwan launch represents Apple's thirteenth market for Vision Pro, following its initial U.S. debut in February 2024. The company has steadily expanded the headset's availability throughout the year, with releases in major markets including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore during the summer months. More recently, Apple brought Vision Pro to South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.
