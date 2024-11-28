Get the 10th Gen iPad for Just $249.99 for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are rolling in today, and one of the all-around best is on Apple's 10th generation iPad. You can get the entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi model for $249.99 with an on-page coupon, which is $99 off the original price and an all-time low price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale is available in the Blue and Silver colors, while Pink and Yellow are currently sitting at solid second-best prices of $259.00. If you want the all-time low price, remember you'll have to clip the on-page coupon worth $9.01 in order to see the final sale price at checkout.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Amazon also has the 256GB Wi-Fi model for the record low price of $409.99 in three colors, down from $499.00. If you're shopping for the cellular tablets, both Amazon and Best Buy are providing the year's best prices on these tablets.

Apple's 10th generation iPad might not be the most powerful of the lineup, but the A14 Bionic chip is more than powerful enough for daily Internet browsing, streaming content, and checking email. If you want to save even more money, and you're okay with an older iPad, the 9th gen model is just $199.99 for Black Friday.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.