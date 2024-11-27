iPhone 17 Pro Already Rumored to Have These 8 New Features

While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch for 10 more months, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.

iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Rectangle Feature 1An imaginative iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors

Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models so far:

  • Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14 Pro have a stainless steel frame. The back of the devices will supposedly have a new "part-aluminum, part-glass" design.
  • Rectangular camera bump: On a related note, the devices are expected to have a "larger rectangular camera bump" made of aluminum.
  • A19 Pro chip: iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to use Apple's next-generation A19 Pro chip, which will reportedly be manufactured with TSMC's newer third-generation 3nm process. Like usual, expect modest year-over-year performance gains and power efficiency improvements compared to the current iPhones.
  • Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip: At least one iPhone 17 model is rumored to get a Wi-Fi 7 chip designed by Apple rather than Broadcom.
  • 24-megapixel front camera: All four iPhone 17 models are said to feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, whereas all iPhone 16 models are equipped with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.
  • 48-megapixel rear Telephoto camera: An upgraded 48-megapixel Telephoto camera is rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, up from the 12-megapixel Telephoto camera on iPhone 16 Pro models.
  • 12GB of RAM: An increased 12GB of RAM was initially rumored exclusively for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but later the iPhone 17 Pro as well. This upgrade should help to improve the performance of Apple Intelligence and multitasking. All four iPhone 16 models have 8GB of RAM.
  • A smaller Dynamic Island for iPhone 17 Pro Max: A change rumored exclusively for the iPhone 17 Pro Max is a "much narrowed Dynamic Island," as a result of Apple adopting a "metalens" for the Face ID system.

Bookmark our iPhone 17 roundup to stay up to date with more rumors over the coming months.

17 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
LMAO that render looks absolutely hideous. Like a Chinesedroid!
16 minutes ago at 12:29 pm

When are we gonna get a 10x telephoto lens like Galaxy had had for ages now? Or a stylus? Or a screen that looks good outdoors? Innovation seems to have stopped at Apple awhile ago now.
The 48MP telephoto lens would be able to mimic a 10x lens. A stylus isn’t necessary and goes against the entire original purpose of the iPhone and they’ve had 2000 nit screens for three years now which looks awesome outdoors.
16 minutes ago at 12:30 pm
Beautiful phone! Stunning. A new design icon. Apples best work ever!
14 minutes ago at 12:31 pm
well, if, IF, they should go with that camera layout, at least there won't be any wobble.
20 minutes ago at 12:26 pm

So, basically no innovation. A small iteration as Apple has done for years. Odd approach for their most important product.
17 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
An aluminium frame is a new feature - really?
