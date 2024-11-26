M2 iPad Air Black Friday Deals Include $100 Off Nearly Every Model at Best Buy

Yesterday we shared a collection of discounts on Apple's M4 iPad Pro at Best Buy, and today we're shifting focus to the M2 iPad Air. Best Buy has $100 off nearly every model of this tablet, and you won't need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see the deals.

Prices start at $499.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air. This sale has both 11-inch and 13-inch models at record low discounts, and there are cellular devices discounted as well.

