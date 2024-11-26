Apple Pay Donation Campaign for World AIDS Day Returns This Friday

Apple today announced that it will again donate $5 for every purchase made using Apple Pay on Apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria from November 29 through December 8. Apple said its donation this year will be capped at $3 million.



The Global Fund aims to combat diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria throughout the developing world. Apple says its donation to the organization will continue to "help fund critical health programs that save lives."

Apple runs this donation campaign ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1 each year.

Apple has supported The Global Fund for 18 years through its partnership with the (RED) brand, co-founded by U2 singer Bono. Apple offers some products in a (PRODUCT)RED color, and a portion of the proceeds from every one of these products sold by Apple goes to The Global Fund. Apple said it has raised more than $750 million to date.