Next-Generation CarPlay Images With Audi Logo Appear in EU Database

Apple this month filed next-generation CarPlay images with the EU's Intellectual Property Office, as it seeks to protect the design of the upcoming software system there. It is yet another sign that next-generation CarPlay might finally be nearing launch, after a few redesigned icons for the system showed up in iOS 18.2 beta code earlier this month.



The images show various next-generation CarPlay instrument cluster and interface designs, including a few with what appears to be the logo for German automaker Audi. When it first previewed next-generation CarPlay in June 2022, Apple said Audi was committed to offering it, but the automaker has yet to confirm any specific plans.

A few of the next-generation CarPlay images filed in the EU

The database entries were discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris

Apple has already shown off what next-generation CarPlay looks like several times, so the images do not show anything we have not seen before, but the timing of the filings is notable. Apple's website continues to say that the first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay support will "arrive in 2024," but it has yet to provide a more specific timeframe. Aston Martin and Porsche previewed next-generation CarPlay vehicle designs in December 2023, but neither automaker has released any vehicles with support yet.

With just over a month left in the year, some are beginning to wonder if Apple will still meet its stated 2024 timeframe for next-generation CarPlay. So, it is reassuring that Apple is still working towards a launch behind the scenes.