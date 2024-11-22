Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPad 10 From $299, But Amazon Has an Even Better Deal

Apple today began selling certified refurbished iPad 10 models through its online store in the U.S. for the first time since the device was released in October 2022.



Apple lowered the iPad 10's starting price to $349 in the U.S. in May, and the refurbished models are discounted by an additional 15%, bringing the starting price down to $299. 256GB models are also available for $419, down from $499 brand new.

The refurbished iPad 10 models are not yet available in any other countries that we checked.

Apple says its refurbished iPads include a new battery and outer shell, a new white box, and all manuals and accessories, including a USB-C charging cable and power adapter. Apple says it puts refurbished devices through a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," and it performs full functionality testing to ensure there are no defective units.

All refurbished iPads are covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and 14-day return policy, and eligible for AppleCare+ coverage.

Be aware that Amazon not only has a better deal on the iPad 10 right now, but they are brand new models instead of refurbished. After applying an on-page coupon, you can currently get the iPad 10 for as low as $249.99 on Amazon in the U.S., which is a great value and an all-time low price for the tablet as far as we have seen.