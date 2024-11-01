The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals

We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 29 in 2024. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more.

Specifically, in this article we're sharing all of the Apple products that currently have all-time low prices, or discounts that are at least very close to their record-low prices. Of course, these are early Black Friday deals, so even better discounts could emerge later in the month, but if you're shopping right now these are all the best prices around.



Best Early Deals

AirPods

Starting with AirPods, you'll find a wide selection of solid deals across the AirPods lineup on Amazon this week. This includes a $69 discount on the popular AirPods Pro 2 at $179.99, as well as an all-time low price of $487.00 on the AirPods Max (USB-C).

iPad mini 7

Amazon this week introduced the first major discounts on Apple's new iPad mini. All of the deals on the iPad mini 7 require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts.

iPad

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad for $199.99 in both colors, down from $329.00. This is a match of the record low price on this version of the 2021 tablet.

Moving to the newer models, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10th generation iPad for $297.00, down from $349.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $444.00, down from $499.00. Both of these represent all-time low prices on each tablet.

Cellular models are also seeing all-time low prices right now. The 64GB Cellular 10th generation iPad has hit $449.00 ($50 off), while the 256GB Cellular model is available for $598.00 ($51 off).



M2 iPad Air

Amazon today has a big selection of discounts on Apple's M2 iPad Air, with savings of about $100 across nearly every model. Only Amazon is offering these deals right now, and you'll find early November delivery dates for most of the tablets.



11-inch iPad Air

13-inch iPad Air

M2 MacBook Air

Although a few years old at this point, Amazon has a steep discount on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air this week. You can get the 256GB model for $699.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $999.00. This is a match of the record low price on this computer.

M3 MacBook Pro

Apple just launched the new M4 MacBook Pro, which means you can find great deals on previous generation models this season. This includes all-time low prices on the 512GB and 1TB models of the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro.

Apple Watch





Series 10

There are a few different discounts across the Apple Watch Series 10 right now, with the best priced at $359.28 for the Rose Gold Aluminum model with Plum Sport Loop. Additionally, you can find a few of the other colors within just a few dollars of this deal price on Amazon right now.

Secondly, the 46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 has hit $392.00 in Rose Gold Aluminum with Light Blush Sport Band, down from $429.00. Similar to the smaller model, you'll find a few other models on sale at just a few dollars higher if you'd prefer a different color.

Ultra 2

Amazon has further discounted the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black this week. You can get a few models of the Black Titanium watch for $726.89, down from $799.00. This beats the sale price we previously tracked by about $2, and marks a new all-time low price for the Black Apple Watch Ultra 2.

SE

Apple's 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is available for $189.00 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is a solid second-best price on the wearable. This deal is available in all three aluminum color options, and only Amazon has the discount.

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale right now, available for $219.00 on Amazon, down from $279.00. This is another second-best price on the Apple Watch SE.



Apple Pencil

You can get the Apple Pencil Pro for $92.99, down from $129.00. This is just $2 higher compared to the record low Prime Day price we saw last month. Amazon also has the USB-C Apple Pencil available for $69.00, down from $79.00.

Magic Keyboard

Moving to the new 2024 Magic Keyboards, you can get the 11-inch model in Black for $249.99, down from $299.00. This is a new all-time low price on this version of the accessory, and it beats the previous deal price by about $10.

Amazon also has the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on sale, available for $259.99 in White, down from $349.00. This is another record low price on the Magic Keyboard.

MagSafe Charger

This week, you can get the 1-meter MagSafe Charger for $27.00, down from $39.00, and the 2-meter model for $35.00, down from $49.00.

AirTag

Amazon has both the AirTag 1 Pack and 4 Pack on sale this week at solid second-best prices. You can get the 1 Pack for $24.99 and the 4 Pack for $73.99.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.



