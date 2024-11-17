It's 2009 Again: Apple is Apparently Considering Making a TV

by

Between around 2009 and 2011, it was repeatedly rumored that Apple would be releasing a TV, but that obviously never happened.

Apple TV 4K hero 221018 feature
Now, a decade-and-a-half later, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the idea is back on the table.

In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman briefly mentioned that Apple has been "evaluating" the "idea of making an Apple-branded TV set." He did not provide any further details about the TV, but he said it could be one of several new smart home devices that Apple releases if its rumored wall-mounted smart home hub is successful.

Tag: Mark Gurman

Popular Stories

New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

18 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.2

Wednesday November 13, 2024 2:09 am PST by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 next month, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls incoming as well....
Read Full Article25 comments
M4 MacBook Pros Thumb

M4 MacBook Pro Uses Quantum Dot Display Technology

Thursday November 14, 2024 4:19 pm PST by
The M4 MacBook Pro models feature quantum dot display technology, according to display analyst Ross Young. Apple used a quantum dot film instead of a red KSF phosphor film, a change that provides more vibrant, accurate color results. Young says that Apple has opted for KSF for prior MacBook Pro models because it doesn't use toxic element cadmium (typical for quantum dot) and is more...
Read Full Article98 comments
AirPods Crackling Feature

Apple Customers Sue Over Unfixed AirPods Pro Crackling Issue

Wednesday November 13, 2024 11:01 am PST by
A trio of Apple customers this month filed a class action lawsuit against Apple, accusing the Cupertino company of violating California consumer protection laws and false advertising for continuing to sell AirPods Pro models that had ongoing issues with crackling or static sounds. A few months after the AirPods Pro came out in October 2019, buyers began to complain about crackling, rattling, ...
Read Full Article132 comments
google gemini

Google Releases Standalone Gemini AI App for iPhone

Thursday November 14, 2024 2:54 am PST by
Google has launched its dedicated Gemini artificial intelligence app for iPhone users, expanding beyond the previous limited integration within the main Google app. The standalone app offers enhanced functionality, including support for Gemini Live and iOS-specific features like Dynamic Island integration. The new app allows iPhone users to interact with Google's AI through text or voice...
Read Full Article72 comments
maxresdefault

M4 Max MacBook Pro: Real-World Usage Tests

Wednesday November 13, 2024 11:59 am PST by
Apple last week replaced the M3 Max MacBook Pro with the new M4 Max MacBook Pro, and we picked up one of the new high-end MacBook Pro machines to see how it compares to the prior model with both benchmarks and real-world tests. We tested an M4 Max with a 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, and 48GB RAM against an M3 Max MacBook Pro with similar specs. The two machines look similar, but the display on...
Read Full Article40 comments
iphone passcode green

iOS 18 Security Feature Causes iPhone to Reboot After Three Days of Inactivity

Thursday November 14, 2024 2:19 pm PST by
With iOS 18, Apple introduced a feature that causes the iPhone to reboot every three days, security researchers have confirmed (via TechCrunch). In a demo video, security researcher Jiska Classen proved that an iPhone left untouched for 72 hours will automatically restart, and Graykey manufacturer also Magnet Forensics wrote a blog post about the feature. After a reboot, an iPhone is more...
Read Full Article119 comments

Top Rated Comments

dmr727 Avatar
dmr727
6 minutes ago at 05:32 am
Wake me when someone decides to make a 'dumb' TV again. Something with a gorgeous display that does absolutely nothing except display whatever content I feed into it via a variety of ports.

Is that too much to ask???
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Seanm87 Avatar
Seanm87
5 minutes ago at 05:33 am

Wake me when someone decides to make a 'dumb' TV again. Something with a gorgeous display that does absolutely nothing except display whatever content I feed into it via a variety of ports.

Is that too much to ask???
You know any TV can still do that?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MCFS Avatar
MCFS
6 minutes ago at 05:31 am
Insta-buy.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cheruman Avatar
Cheruman
6 minutes ago at 05:32 am
The power socket will be in the centre of the screen
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments