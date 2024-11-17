It's 2009 Again: Apple is Apparently Considering Making a TV

Between around 2009 and 2011, it was repeatedly rumored that Apple would be releasing a TV, but that obviously never happened.



Now, a decade-and-a-half later, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the idea is back on the table.

In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman briefly mentioned that Apple has been "evaluating" the "idea of making an Apple-branded TV set." He did not provide any further details about the TV, but he said it could be one of several new smart home devices that Apple releases if its rumored wall-mounted smart home hub is successful.