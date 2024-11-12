App Store Connect for Developers Gains Refreshed UI, Feature Notifications and More
Apple today overhauled the App Store Connect app designed for developers, introducing version 2.0. Developers use App Store Connect to distribute and manage their apps for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Vision Pro.
App Store Connect 2.0 includes a refreshed UI throughout the app, as well as new capabilities. Developers are able to promote their apps by generating marketing assets for app launches, version updates, featured placements in the Today tab, and more.
These marketing assets that are generated for special moments can be shared on various social media channels for app promotion purposes.
App Store Connect will also now send developers notifications when their app is featured in select placements on the Today tab, such as App of the Day or Game of the Day.
In addition to allowing for app management, App Store Connect also provides support for creating TestFlight betas, monitoring sales and trends, and responding to customer ratings and reviews.
