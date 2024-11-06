Amazon Expands iPad Mini 7 Sale With More Models Available at $99 Discount

Amazon this week continues to provide record low prices on multiple models of the new iPad mini 7, starting at $399.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. All of the deals on the iPad mini 7 in this article require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has all four colors of the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 on sale at this all-time low price, expanding on the sale that began last week with just two colors. You can also get the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.99, down from $799.00. We're not tracking any deals on the 256GB Wi-Fi model this time around, nor any cellular models.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

These iPad mini 7 discounts are part of Amazon's early Black Friday discounts, which also include other iPads like the 9th and 10th generation iPads, and the M2 iPad Air. You can find more information about these deals in our Best Early Black Friday iPad Deals guide, and check out our overall Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals guide for everything else currently on sale.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.