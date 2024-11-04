Apple's M3 MacBook Pro Gets Massive $600-$700 Discounts in Early Black Friday Sale

Today we're tracking notable discounts on the previous generation M3 MacBook Pro at Amazon and Best Buy, with as much as $700 off select computers. Regarding the Best Buy discounts, you won't need to have a My Best Buy membership in order to see the discounts for these sales.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The highlight of the sale is on the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/1TB) for $1,399.00, down from $1,999.00. This one is available at both Amazon and Best Buy, and it's a new all-time low price on the computer.

14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.