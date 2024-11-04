Apple's M3 MacBook Pro Gets Massive $600-$700 Discounts in Early Black Friday Sale
Today we're tracking notable discounts on the previous generation M3 MacBook Pro at Amazon and Best Buy, with as much as $700 off select computers. Regarding the Best Buy discounts, you won't need to have a My Best Buy membership in order to see the discounts for these sales.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The highlight of the sale is on the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/1TB) for $1,399.00, down from $1,999.00. This one is available at both Amazon and Best Buy, and it's a new all-time low price on the computer.
14-inch MacBook Pro
- M3, 8GB RAM, 512GB - $1,099.00, down from $1,599.00
- M3, 8GB RAM, 1TB - $1,299.00, down from $1,799.00
- M3, 16GB RAM, 1TB - $1,399.00, down from $1,999.00 [matched at Amazon]
- M3 Pro, 512GB - $1,599.00, down from $1,999.00 [matched at Amazon]
- M3 Pro, 1TB - $1,999.00, down from $2,399.00
- M3 Max, 1TB - $2,799.00, down from $3,199.00 [matched at Amazon]
16-inch MacBook Pro
- M3 Pro, 36GB RAM, 512GB - $2,299.00, down from $2,899.00
- M3 Max, 36GB RAM, 1TB - $2,899.00, down from $3,499.00
- M3 Max, 48GB RAM, 1TB - $3,271.84, down from $3,999.00
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about top deals as we head into the holidays? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!
Popular Stories
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 in December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls incoming as well.
...
The first Geekbench 6 benchmark results for the M4 Pro chip surfaced today. Impressively, the results that are available so far show that the highest-end M4 Pro chip is faster than the highest-end M2 Ultra chip in terms of peak multi-core CPU performance.
Here is a comparison of the results:
Mac mini with M4 Pro (14-core CPU): 22,094 multi-core score (average of 11 results)
Mac Studio...
The iPhone SE 4 that's set to come out early next year is expected to debut Apple's first in-house 5G modem, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst who covers companies within Apple's supply chain.
In a research note this week with Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu said Apple is expected to roll out its custom-made 5G modem starting with the next-generation...
We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 29 in 2024. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...
Apple's new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips are impressively fast in terms of CPU performance, topping the M2 Ultra, but what about graphics performance?
The first Geekbench 6 results for GPU performance are now available for the M4 Pro and M4 Max, and the Metal scores reveal some impressive year-over-year gains. Based on the Metal scores that are available so far, the M4 Pro and M4 Max are up to...
After a busy October in which Apple announced new Macs and Apple Intelligence launched, the calendar has now turned to November. Below, we outline what to expect from Apple this month as the slower-but-still-busy holiday season approaches.
After seeding the first betas of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 with additional Apple Intelligence features last month, Apple will likely...
Apple has reached an agreement to acquire Pixelmator, the company behind popular photo and image editing apps Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval, according to an announcement made by the Pixelmator team on Friday.
Based in Vilnius, Lithuania, Pixelmator has developed a suite of well-regarded creative tools that compete with...