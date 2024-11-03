iOS 18.2 With Genmoji, ChatGPT, and More Expected to be Released in First Week of December

Apple is aiming to release iOS 18.2 for iPhones during the first week of December, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today, in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. Apple had already confirmed that the update would be released at some point in December, and now we have a slightly more specific timeframe.



The software update includes additional Apple Intelligence features for iPhone 15 Pro models and all iPhone 16 models, including Genmoji for generating custom emoji, Image Playground for generating custom cartoon-like images, Image Wand for transforming a rough sketch into a full image in the Notes app, ChatGPT integration for Siri, and more. Read our list of all new features included in the iOS 18.2 beta so far.

iOS 18.2 also expands Apple Intelligence to localized English in the U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

iOS 18.2 adds a few features beyond Apple Intelligence, including a new "Default Apps" section in the Settings app, daily Sudoku puzzles for Apple News+ subscribers in the U.S., an iMessage nudity reporting option in Australia, and more.

Gurman expects iOS 18.4 to be released in April with additional Apple Intelligence features for Siri, such as personal context and on-screen awareness.