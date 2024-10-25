iOS 18.2 Adds Daily Sudoku Puzzles for Apple News+ Subscribers in U.S.

Starting with iOS 18.2, Apple News+ subscribers in the U.S. have access to daily sudoku puzzles, with easy, moderate, and challenging difficulty levels.



A scoreboard tracks your sudoku stats, including your total number of puzzles solved, fastest completion times per difficulty level, and more.

Sudoku is also available in Apple News+ on iPadOS 18.2, and likely macOS Sequoia 15.2. It is the fourth puzzle game to be included with an Apple News+ subscription, alongside Crossword, Crossword Mini, and Quartiles.

In the U.S., Apple News+ costs $12.99 per month, and the service is also included in the Apple One Premier subscription bundle alongside Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage for $37.95 per month.

The first iOS 18.2 beta was released this week for devices with Apple Intelligence support, including iPhone 15 Pro models and all iPhone 16 models. The software update is expected to be widely released to the public in December.

iOS 18.2 also includes additional Apple Intelligence features, such as Image Playground and Genmoji. Check out our list of everything new in the first iOS 18.2 beta for an overview of most of the new features and changes discovered so far.