What to Expect From Apple This November

After a busy October in which Apple announced new Macs and Apple Intelligence launched, the calendar has now turned to November. Below, we outline what to expect from Apple this month as the slower-but-still-busy holiday season approaches.

imac video apple feature
After seeding the first betas of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 with additional Apple Intelligence features last month, Apple will likely release other software betas such as watchOS 11.2, tvOS 18.2, and visionOS 2.2 in November.

tvOS 18.2 should add some of the remaining tvOS 18 features that Apple promised were coming to the Apple TV later this year, such as support for ultra-wide 21:9 projectors, screen savers for Snoopy and other Apple TV+ content, and more.

Snoopy Screen Saver Apple TVThe upcoming Snoopy screen saver for the Apple TV

visionOS 2.2 is expected to introduce an ultra-wide version of the Mac Virtual Display feature on the Vision Pro headset. Apple said this will be equivalent to two physical 4K displays sitting side by side on a desk. After this rolls out, Mac Virtual Display will be available in three sizes: Normal, Wide, and Ultrawide. The overall feature debuted as part of visionOS 1, allowing the Vision Pro to be used as an external display for a Mac.

visionOS 2 Ultra Wide Mac Virtual DisplayvisionOS 2.2 should add an ultrawide mode to Mac Virtual Display on Apple Vision Pro

Apple will likely expand availability of the iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 betas to older iPhones and iPads that lack Apple Intelligence support this month too, with a later beta version. Apple confirmed that iOS 18.2 will be released in December, and that means the other updates should be released then too.

As for hardware, the new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models with M4 series chips will launch in stores and begin arriving to customers on Friday, November 8. And the Vision Pro launches in South Korea and the United Arab Emirates on Friday, November 15, nine months after the headset launched in the United States.

final cut pro captionsAn upcoming Final Cut Pro update will add auto-captions and more

Last, a Final Cut Pro update that Apple teased earlier this year should be available this month. Apple said Final Cut Pro will gain support for spatial video editing on the Mac, built-in caption generation for videos, and more, and the update will likely arrive on Wednesday, November 13, the first day of the annual Final Cut Pro Creative Summit.

Of course, these are only the things that we know to expect, and Apple could have some other announcements in store this November. It's typically the month that Apple announces its extended return policy for the holiday season, announces year-end awards for services like Apple Music and the App Store, and more. Plenty to come, still!

