Apple Announces Vision Pro Launching in Two More Countries Next Month

Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak today said the Vision Pro will be launching in South Korea and the United Arab Emirates on Friday, November 15.



In a press release, Apple said the Vision Pro will be available to pre-order in South Korea starting Monday, November 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Apple has not shared a corresponding press release in the United Arab Emirates as of writing.

Apple first released the Vision Pro in the U.S. in February. Across the months of June and July, the headset also launched in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore.

This story will be updated with more details.