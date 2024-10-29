Final Cut Pro to Gain 'Transcribe to Caption' AI Feature

In today's Mac mini announcement video, Apple showed off some new capabilities that are coming to the Final Cut Pro video editing software in the future.



Final Cut Pro will soon incorporate AI for generating captions for videos without having to use additional software. Current versions of Final Cut Pro allow you to import captions from another app, use a plug-in, or write them yourself, but soon the software will generate them natively.

The mention of the Final Cut Pro capability is at about 3:50 in the announcement video below.

Apple didn't highlight any other features coming to Final Cut Pro, but there was a short clip of the caption option that also suggests that a new "Magnetic Mask" function is coming, as well as a mention of AI effects.

The 2024 FCP Creative Summit is set to take place in November, and it's likely that we'll hear about new AI features coming to Final Cut Pro at the event.