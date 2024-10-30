Apple Expected to Unveil New MacBook Pros Today With These Features

Apple promised three Mac-related product announcements this week, and it has delivered on two of them so far with the new iMac on Monday and the redesigned Mac mini on Tuesday. The final announcement today is expected to be updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips.



Below, we outline what to expect from the new MacBook Pro models.



14-Inch MacBook Pro With M4 Chip

A minimum of 16GB of RAM (up from 8GB for the current base model), as already seen with the new iMac and Mac mini

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports (up from two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the current base model)

Support for two external displays with up to 6K resolution, even when the lid is open

Space Black color option (previously exclusive to M3 Pro and M3 Max models)

No major design changes are expected

14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro With M4 Pro and M4 Max Chips

Both the new iMac and Mac mini were announced at 11 a.m. Eastern Time over the past two days, so expect the new MacBook Pro models to be unveiled then too.