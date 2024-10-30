Apple Expected to Unveil New MacBook Pros Today With These Features

by

Apple promised three Mac-related product announcements this week, and it has delivered on two of them so far with the new iMac on Monday and the redesigned Mac mini on Tuesday. The final announcement today is expected to be updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips.

m3 mbp space black
Below, we outline what to expect from the new MacBook Pro models.

14-Inch MacBook Pro With M4 Chip

14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro With M4 Pro and M4 Max Chips

Both the new iMac and Mac mini were announced at 11 a.m. Eastern Time over the past two days, so expect the new MacBook Pro models to be unveiled then too.

Top Rated Comments

RGunner Avatar
RGunner
19 minutes ago at 06:56 am
Wonder if the power button is on the bottom?
Score: 5 Votes
Velin Avatar
Velin
20 minutes ago at 06:55 am
Apple’s Mac products are nicely placed. Apple silicon delivering huge dividends. And the product lineup works.

Meanwhile, PCs are a total mess. Intel is flailing, motherboards frying CPUs last year, grossly overpriced GPUs. Also looks like the latest version of Windows isn’t working properly with Intel’s latest CPU release a few days ago. M$FT better fix that scheduler in 23H2.
Score: 4 Votes
madmin Avatar
madmin
25 minutes ago at 06:50 am
Nice to see these, but it's going be hard to beat yesterday's Mini
Score: 3 Votes
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
19 minutes ago at 06:57 am
To be fair after 3 years we should see some design changes nothing major but they need to make the notch smaller or put camera in bezel like windows laptops. Just having a m2 m3 and now m4 isn’t a reason to update from m1.
Score: 3 Votes
TC1492 Avatar
TC1492
12 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Wouldn't it be nice if Apple took advantage of the thunderbolt 5 and even 4 ports for an Apple eGPU with Apple Silicon for those that need extra GPU performance options.
Score: 2 Votes
TechZeke Avatar
TechZeke
5 minutes ago at 07:11 am

I am sure a lot of RAM base people will be happy today.
RAM is Apple Silicon's weakest link. The chip itself and SSD performance will never be a bottleneck for most people, but as time passes, the lack of RAM in all those 8GB models out there will start to become noticeable.

It wouldn't surprise me that 8GB models start to get left out of certain new features in future MacOS Releases.
Score: 2 Votes
