Lower-End Apple Silicon Macs With 10-Core M4 Chip to Fully Support Two External Displays
In addition to the new iMac with the 10-core M4 chip being the first-ever Mac with support for up to an 8K external display at 120Hz, the computer also supports up to two 6K external displays at 60Hz. That's a very notable upgrade, as lower-end Apple silicon Macs like the MacBook Air, entry-level MacBook Pro, and previous iMac models have mostly been limited to a single external display, at least on an official basis.
Two exceptions are the MacBook Air and 14-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 chip, which support up to two external displays, but only when the laptop's lid is closed. Another exception is the Mac mini, which has an HDMI port for connecting a second display. DisplayLink adapters have also been a viable solution for multiple external displays ever since the first Apple silicon Macs with the M1 chip launched in 2020.
But the 10-core M4 chip is notable in that it will bring proper support for two external displays to more lower-end Macs for the first time since Apple silicon launched, without any special tricks required. No more DisplayLink adapters, and no needing to have the MacBook's lid closed. That's a significant, long-awaited advancement for Apple silicon.
Higher-end Apple silicon Macs have supported multiple external displays since the MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips launched in 2021.
Apple is expected to announce a new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the 10-core M4 chip this week, and an alleged leak already confirmed that the laptop will support two external displays with the lid open. Next year, the M4 chip should expand to the MacBook Air, and 10-core configurations should likewise support two external displays.
The new iMac is available to pre-order now, and it launches on Friday, November 8.
Popular Stories
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps.
Below, we outline which U.S. states offer the feature, and additional states that have committed to rolling it out in the feature in...
Apple suppliers will begin mass production of the fourth-generation iPhone SE in December, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a blog post.
The fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to have a similar design as the base iPhone 14, with rumored features including a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a newer A-series chip, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, 8GB of RAM...
Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak today teased that the company has an "exciting week of announcements" planned next week. Joswiak said to "Mac" your calendars, and the post includes an animated icon for the Finder app on the Mac, so it is clear that at least some of next week's announcements will be related to the Mac.
Subscribe to MacRumors on YouTube for more videos!
Below, we have...
Apple's Greg Joswiak today made it clear that Apple plans to reveal new products next week, teasing refreshed Macs. In a social media post, Joswiak said to "Mac your calendars" because there's an exciting week of announcements that start on Monday morning.
With Joswiak's announcement, it appears that there will not be a dedicated October event for Macs this year, with Apple instead...
Amazon today has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for the new all-time low price of $366.28, down from $399.00. This sale is only available in the Rose Gold Aluminum model, and Amazon provides an expected delivery date of October 28 for most United States residences.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, with the software available for both the USB-C and Lightning models. The AirPods Pro 2 firmware has a build number of 7B19, up from the 7A305 firmware released in September.
The new AirPods Pro 2 firmware comes just ahead of when Apple plans to launch Hearing Health features in iOS 18.1. Hearing Health includes a hearing test...
Apple's Mac mini has long been a powerhouse in a compact form, offering impressive performance in a small package. With rumors swirling about a completely overhauled new model that is likely just days away from being announced, anticipation is building for what Apple has in store.
From enhanced connectivity to major hardware upgrades, the upcoming Mac mini promises to bring significant...