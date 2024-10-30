Apple Shares 17-Minute Video Announcement for New MacBook Pros

Apple today shared a 17-minute announcement video on YouTube for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which feature M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chip options, Thunderbolt 5 support for higher-end configurations, and more.

To learn more, read our coverage of Apple's announcements for the base 14-inch MacBook Pro and the higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch models.

The new MacBook Pro models are available to pre-order today and launch on Friday, November 8.

Be sure to check out Apple's video announcement for the new iMac and the new Mac mini if you missed those earlier this week.