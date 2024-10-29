Apple Shares 12-Minute Video Announcement for Redesigned Mac Mini

Apple today shared a 12-minute announcement video on YouTube for the new Mac mini, providing an overview of the computer's new features and changes, including a smaller design, two front-facing USB-C ports, M4 and M4 Pro chip options, Thunderbolt 5 support for higher-end configurations with the M4 Pro chip, and more.

For more details about the new Mac mini, read our coverage of Apple's announcement

The new Mac mini is available to pre-order today, with U.S. pricing starting at $599, and it launches on Friday, November 8.

Be sure to check out Apple's video announcement for the new iMac too if you missed it yesterday.