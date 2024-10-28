iOS 18.1: What You Get If You Don't Have an iPhone With Apple Intelligence

by

iOS 18.1 is the first iOS 18 update with Apple Intelligence capabilities, and that's what a lot of the coverage about the new software has focused on. If you don't have an iPhone that's capable of ‌Apple Intelligence‌, you're probably wondering just what's in the update for you.

iOS 18
While ‌Apple Intelligence‌ does make up the bulk of what's new, if you have an older device, you still get some solid improvements.

Phone Call Recording

In iOS 18.1, you can record any phone call that you're on, with the audio saved to the Notes app. The Notes app is able to automatically generate a transcript of the call, which you can search.

To use call recording, just tap on the little voice wave icon in the upper left while on a call. You cannot record a call in secret - all participants are notified that a recording is in progress through an automated message.

Your recorded phone calls are saved in the Notes app. You can play a call back in its entirety or get a transcript, as well as find specific spots in a call using the transcript. Transcripts are generated automatically and can be searched.

You need an ‌iPhone‌ 12 or later to use call recording, and that's also the minimum device requirement for the related feature for saving voice memos to the Notes app to get a transcript.

Transcripts are available in English (U.S., Australia), Spanish (U.S., Mexico), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland), Cantonese (Hong Kong), and Korean (South Korea) right now.

AirPods Features

If you have AirPods Pro 2, you have access to all of the new Hearing Health features that are available in iOS 18.1. That includes a hearing test to check for hearing loss, as well as the option to use the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 as a hearing aid if you do end up finding mild to moderate hearing loss.

The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 can also be used to protect your hearing, listening for loud sounds around you like construction noise or shouting and minimizing them. It will work for sustained sounds louder than 110 decibels, but it's not meant for burst sounds like gunfire, fireworks, or jackhammers.

As long as you have ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, the latest ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 firmware (which is out now) and a device that can run ‌iOS 18‌ (or an iPad with iPadOS 18) you can use the Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection capabilities.

App Store Search

The App Store now supports natural language search, so it's easier to find exactly what you're looking for. Some of the possible searches now:

  • Fun new games to play
  • Apps for learning new skills
  • Apps to help with physics homework
  • Games to compete with friends
  • Cooking games for kids
  • Best games in the world
  • Apps with HealthKit integration
  • Games with roguelike elements
  • Games to play without Wi-Fi
  • Apps to sell stuff
  • Apps to watch movies for free

Smaller New Features

There are a few other minor feature tweaks that are worth knowing about.

  • Control Center - You can add standalone buttons for AirDrop and Satellite, plus there are Control Center controls for Measure and Level.
  • Apple Music - You can share Apple Music songs directly to TikTok.
  • Wallet - The Wallet app no longer shows your Savings account balance on the main Apple Card screen, and you need to tap into it to get that info.

Bug Fixes

Along with these features, there are a couple of bug fixes.

  • Podcasts - Unplayed Podcasts episodes should no longer be marked as played.
  • Photos - When you're scrubbing through a 4K 60fps video in the Photos app, it will no longer stutter.
  • Car keys - If you had a problem where your digital car key would not start or unlock your vehicle with passive unlocking, the update should fix it.

What to Look Forward to Next

Apple is testing iOS 18.2 right now, and it once again focuses primarily on ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features. There are some non-AI changes to look forward to, though, like a whole new look for the Mail app with built-in categorization and a new interface for setting default apps to replace Apple's own apps.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Says iPhone Driver's Licenses Coming to These U.S. States Next

Wednesday October 23, 2024 1:41 pm PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Below, we outline which U.S. states offer the feature, and additional states that have committed to rolling it out in the feature in...
Read Full Article
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

iPhone SE 4 Mass Production Timeframe Revealed as Launch Gets Closer

Wednesday October 23, 2024 9:38 am PDT by
Apple suppliers will begin mass production of the fourth-generation iPhone SE in December, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a blog post. The fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to have a similar design as the base iPhone 14, with rumored features including a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a newer A-series chip, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, 8GB of RAM...
Read Full Article49 comments
m3 mbp space black

What to Expect From Apple's 'Exciting Week of Announcements'

Thursday October 24, 2024 10:36 am PDT by
Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak today teased that the company has an "exciting week of announcements" planned next week. Joswiak said to "Mac" your calendars, and the post includes an animated icon for the Finder app on the Mac, so it is clear that at least some of next week's announcements will be related to the Mac. Subscribe to MacRumors on YouTube for more videos! Below, we have...
Read Full Article116 comments
apple oct 2024 mac tease

Apple Teases M4 Mac Announcements Next Week

Thursday October 24, 2024 9:19 am PDT by
Apple's Greg Joswiak today made it clear that Apple plans to reveal new products next week, teasing refreshed Macs. In a social media post, Joswiak said to "Mac your calendars" because there's an exciting week of announcements that start on Monday morning. With Joswiak's announcement, it appears that there will not be a dedicated October event for Macs this year, with Apple instead...
Read Full Article236 comments
apple watch 10 halloween

Apple Watch Series 10 Drops to New Record Low Prices on Amazon

Thursday October 24, 2024 7:01 am PDT by
Amazon today has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for the new all-time low price of $366.28, down from $399.00. This sale is only available in the Rose Gold Aluminum model, and Amazon provides an expected delivery date of October 28 for most United States residences. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article13 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Firmware Ahead of Hearing Aid Feature Launch

Thursday October 24, 2024 11:43 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, with the software available for both the USB-C and Lightning models. The AirPods Pro 2 firmware has a build number of 7B19, up from the 7A305 firmware released in September. The new AirPods Pro 2 firmware comes just ahead of when Apple plans to launch Hearing Health features in iOS 18.1. Hearing Health includes a hearing test...
Read Full Article103 comments
M4 Mac mini Silver Perspective

5 Reasons to Get Excited About the New Mac Mini

Wednesday October 23, 2024 6:55 am PDT by
Apple's Mac mini has long been a powerhouse in a compact form, offering impressive performance in a small package. With rumors swirling about a completely overhauled new model that is likely just days away from being announced, anticipation is building for what Apple has in store. From enhanced connectivity to major hardware upgrades, the upcoming Mac mini promises to bring significant...
Read Full Article267 comments

Top Rated Comments

Velin Avatar
Velin
25 minutes ago at 03:50 pm
Useful post. We just picked up base model iPhone 15 and 15 plus, so thank you.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
25 minutes ago at 03:51 pm
Thank you for this -- I was wondering

Bug fixes, Call Recording and AirPods updates are all very welcome

Not getting Apple AI is also quite welcome
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
23 minutes ago at 03:52 pm

The Wallet app no longer shows your Savings account balance on the main Apple Card ('https://www.macrumors.com/guide/apple-card/') screen, and you need to tap into it to get that info.
Well, that’s a stupid downgrade. I hope that gets reverted in 18.2.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MiniApple Avatar
MiniApple
2 minutes ago at 04:13 pm
Thanks for such a post, quite useful and without the AI bloat too :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments