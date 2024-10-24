Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Firmware Ahead of Hearing Aid Feature Launch

Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, with the software available for both the USB-C and Lightning models. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 firmware has a build number of 7B19, up from the 7A305 firmware released in September.



The new ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 firmware comes just ahead of when Apple plans to launch Hearing Health features in iOS 18.1. Hearing Health includes a hearing test that mimics an audiologist's test, and hearing aid functionality should that test sense mild to moderate hearing loss.

Release notes for the update are as follows:

When used with an iPhone or iPad running iOS 18.1 or iPadOS 18.1 or later, AirPods Pro 2 with firmware update 7B19 enable three new features—a Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection.

The Apple Hearing Test feature provides scientifically-validated hearing test results from the comfort of home (intended for users 18 years or older).

The Hearing Aid feature provides personalized, clinical-grade assistance that is automatically applied to sounds in your environment as well as music, videos, and calls (intended for users 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss)

The Hearing Protection feature helps users minimize exposure to loud environmental noise across listening modes (available in the United States and Canada) Features require AirPods Pro 2 with firmware version 7B19 or later. All features may not be available for all countries or regions.

Apple has approval for the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 to function as an over-the-counter hearing aid in the United States. The hearing aid capabilities will boost conversations and other environmental sounds for those who have hearing loss issues.

The update also includes a Hearing Protection feature that will continuously monitor the wearer's environment to reduce the impact of loud sounds. This functionality will be limited to the U.S. and Canada at launch.

Hearing Health will be introduced in iOS 18.1, which is set to be released next Monday.

Apple doesn't have a way to manually upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air when the AirPods are in a charging case and connected to an iOS device or Mac.