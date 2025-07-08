AirTag 4-Pack Available for New Best-Ever Price of $64.99 During Prime Day

Amazon this week has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $64.99, down from $99.00. This beats the previous all-time low price by about $3, and it's one of the all-around best discounts during Prime Day.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon provides delivery dates as soon as today for Prime members at some residences in the United States, and you won't need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see this deal. If you're shopping for just one AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $19.99, which is a record low price.

Be sure to check out our main post for even more Apple-related discounts during Prime Day.