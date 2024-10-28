Apple Adjusts Mac Trade-In Values Ahead of Announcing New Models With M4 Chips This Week

Apple today adjusted some of its Mac trade-in values, with some increasing and others decreasing depending on the model. These changes come just ahead of Apple's promised exciting week of Mac-related announcements, with the company expected to unveil new MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini models with the M4 family of chips.



Apple's latest trade-in values are listed below.

MacBook Pro: Up to $875 (vs. up to $865)

MacBook Air: Up to $445 (vs. up to $465)

MacBook: Up to $90 (vs. up to $90)

iMac: Up to $305 (vs. up to $315)

iMac Pro: Up to $420 (vs. up to $420)

Mac mini: Up to $365 (vs. up to $385)

Mac Studio: Up to $1,170 (vs. up to $1,190)

Mac Pro: Up to $700 (vs. up to $730)

More details are available on Apple's trade-in page.