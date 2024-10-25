Are We Free From Price Increases to Apple Services This Year?
Apple announced price increases for some of its subscription-based services on October 24, 2022, and again on October 25, 2023, but no such announcement has been made as the same week of October comes to an end this year. Hopefully, that means no price increases are planned for the likes of Apple Music and Apple TV+ this year, but knock on wood.
Here are the current monthly prices of Apple's services in the U.S.:
- Apple News+: $12.99 per month
- Apple Music: $10.99 per month
- Apple TV+: $9.99 per month
- Apple Fitness+: $9.99 per month
- Apple Arcade: $6.99 per month
Apple One subscription bundle prices have not changed either.
Take this as a bit of good news on a Friday, or we reminded Apple that it still needs to increase prices and we will forever regret publishing this story.
Popular Stories
Apple suppliers will begin mass production of the fourth-generation iPhone SE in December, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a blog post.
The fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to have a similar design as the base iPhone 14, with rumored features including a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a newer A-series chip, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, 8GB of RAM...
Apple today released a new firmware update for the original AirPods Pro, the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, and the Lightning version of the AirPods Max headphones. The new firmware is version 6F21, up from the prior 6A326 firmware that these devices were previously running.
There is no word on what's included in the firmware, but given that these are all older models, it is likely that the new...
Apple's Mac mini has long been a powerhouse in a compact form, offering impressive performance in a small package. With rumors swirling about a completely overhauled new model that is likely just days away from being announced, anticipation is building for what Apple has in store.
From enhanced connectivity to major hardware upgrades, the upcoming Mac mini promises to bring significant...
Apple has abruptly reduced production of the Vision Pro headset and could stop making the current version of the device completely by the end of 2024, The Information reports.
Citing multiple people "directly involved" in making components for the headset, the report says that the scaling back of production began in the early summer. This indicates that Apple now has a sufficient number of...
Apple is expected to release iOS 18.1 on Monday, October 28, bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update marks the first significant step forward in Apple's AI integration, offering a new Siri contextually-aware experience and a range of additional capabilities powered by on-device machine learning and large language models. There are a ...
The Wall Street Journal's Ben Cohen this summer interviewed Apple CEO Tim Cook about the Vision Pro, innovation, Apple Intelligence, and more.
Image Credit: Vanity Fair
Cook admitted that the Vision Pro headset is not a mass-market product due to its high price.
"At $3,500, it's not a mass-market product," said Cook. "Right now, it's an early-adopter product. People who want to have...
Apple's Greg Joswiak today made it clear that Apple plans to reveal new products next week, teasing refreshed Macs. In a social media post, Joswiak said to "Mac your calendars" because there's an exciting week of announcements that start on Monday morning.
With Joswiak's announcement, it appears that there will not be a dedicated October event for Macs this year, with Apple instead...
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps.
Below, we outline which U.S. states offer the feature, and additional states that have committed to rolling it out in the feature in...
Just a few hours after claiming that the first Macs with M4 chips are launching "very soon," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has followed up with a slightly more specific timeframe. In his latest social media post today, he said an "M4 Mac launch" is on Apple's schedule for next week, but he did not mention a specific day.
A concept of a smaller Mac mini with front-facing USB-C ports
"Busy week for...