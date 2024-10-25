Are We Free From Price Increases to Apple Services This Year?

Apple announced price increases for some of its subscription-based services on October 24, 2022, and again on October 25, 2023, but no such announcement has been made as the same week of October comes to an end this year. Hopefully, that means no price increases are planned for the likes of Apple Music and Apple TV+ this year, but knock on wood.



Here are the current monthly prices of Apple's services in the U.S.:

Apple News+: $12.99 per month

Apple Music: $10.99 per month

Apple TV+: $9.99 per month

Apple Fitness+: $9.99 per month

Apple Arcade: $6.99 per month

Apple One subscription bundle prices have not changed either.

Take this as a bit of good news on a Friday, or we reminded Apple that it still needs to increase prices and we will forever regret publishing this story.