Apple TV+ Shares Another Teaser Trailer for 'Severance' Season 2

Apple TV+ today shared another teaser trailer for the second season of the critically-acclaimed workplace thriller "Severance."



Apple previously announced that the 10-episode second season of "Severance" will premiere on Friday, January 17, and then one episode will follow every Friday through March 21. The first season ended in April 2022, so fans have waited a long time for the show to return, partly due to the Writers Guild of America going on strike last year.

The sci-fi series revolves around the mysterious company Lumon Industries, whose employees cannot recall any memories about their personal lives while they are at work. Similarly, the employees cannot remember anything about the workplace when they are out of the office. In the second season, Apple says the employees "learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

"Severance" was created by Dan Erickson, and Ben Stiller serves as an executive producer. The series has an ensemble cast, including Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Christopher Walken, and others.

In the U.S., Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year, and the service is included in all Apple One subscription bundles.