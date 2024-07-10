Apple TV+ Reveals Severance Season 2 Premiere Date in Teaser Video

The critically-acclaimed workplace thriller "Severance" returns to Apple TV+ early next year, according to a teaser video released today.



Apple said the 10-episode season will premiere on Friday, January 17, and then one episode will follow every Friday through March 21.

The sci-fi series revolves around the mysterious company Lumon Industries, whose employees cannot recall any memories about their personal lives while they are at work. Similarly, the employees cannot remember anything about the workplace when they are out of the office. The show was created by Dan Erickson, and it has an ensemble cast starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Christopher Walken, and others.

The first season of Severance ended in April 2022, so fans will have waited around 33 months for the second season, which faced production delays for seven months last year as a result of the Writers Guild of America going on strike.

Severance is one of the most popular shows on Apple TV+. In the U.S., the streaming service costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year following a price increase last October, and it is included in all Apple One subscription bundles.