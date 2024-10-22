iOS 18.1: AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Features Availability Limited to US and Canada at Launch

Apple's new hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2 launching with iOS 18.1 next week will initially be available only in the United States and Canada, according to Apple's website.



The limitation affects all of the new hearing capabilities, including the hearing test feature, hearing aid functionality, and enhanced hearing protection. These features require the latest AirPods Pro 2 model and a device running iOS 18.1 or iPadOS 18.1.

The regional restriction likely stems from regulatory requirements – Apple has obtained FDA authorization in the United States to market AirPods Pro 2 as "clinical grade" hearing aids. Similar approvals from health regulators in other countries may be necessary before Apple can expand the features' availability.

The new hearing health functions allow AirPods Pro 2 owners to take hearing tests directly through their iPhone, with results stored in the Health app. For users who show signs of hearing loss, the AirPods can function as genuine hearing aids, boosting specific frequencies in real-time. The update also introduces advanced hearing protection features that automatically reduce exposure to loud environmental sounds.

Apple has not announced a timeline for when these features might become available in additional regions. The company is expected to release iOS 18.1 to the public on Monday, October 28, bringing the new AirPods Pro 2 capabilities to eligible users.