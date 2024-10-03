Apple Releases iOS 18.0.1 With Touch Screen Bug Fix and More

Apple today released iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1, the first updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that debuted earlier in September. iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1 come two weeks after the launch of ‌iOS 18‌.



The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 18.0.1 update addresses issues with several bug fixes for the touch screen, camera, and Messages app. Apple's release notes for the update are below.

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone including: - Touch screen may be temporarily unresponsive in certain circumstances on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models

- Camera may freeze when recording macro mode video on the Ultra Wide camera in 4K with HDR turned off on iPhone 16 Pro models

- Messages may unexpectedly quit when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face Performance may be impacted due to an issue with memory allocation on some iPhone models. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/100100

There have been multiple complaints about these issues. iPhone 16 owners have been running into trouble with the touchscreen since the new models launched, with the display at times not responding to touch.

‌iPadOS 18‌ has been unavailable for the M4 iPad Pro models since shortly after the update came out because it was bricking some devices. Apple's full release notes are below.

For more on the features available in ‌iOS 18‌ and ‌iPadOS 18‌, we have a dedicated roundup.