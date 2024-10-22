Apple Said to Be Working on New Gaming App for iOS

Apple is working on an App Store-style app designed for gaming, according to a report from 9to5Mac. It would merge App Store gaming content, Apple Arcade, and Game Center into a central location.



The app is said to feature a Play Now tab with gaming content and suggestions, plus a Game Center tab for tracking game progress and games that friends are playing. Game Center features like achievements and leaderboards will be highlighted.

Apple plans to offer both ‌Apple Arcade‌ games and ‌App Store‌ games in the app, and the company will promote gaming events and details about important updates. It is possible that there will be integration with FaceTime and Messages for remote play with friends, as well as App Clip mini game demos.

There is no word on when Apple might release this dedicated gaming app.