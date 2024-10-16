Apple Releases New macOS Sequoia 15.1 Public Beta With Apple Intelligence

Apple today released a new macOS Sequoia 15.1 public beta, allowing non-developers to test the software ahead of its October 28 launch. The latest beta comes a day after Apple provided the seventh beta to developers.



Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 update by opening up the Settings app, tapping into the Software Update section and selecting the Public Beta option.

iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 are the first updates that includes Apple Intelligence features. Not all AI capabilities have been added, but the beta includes Writing Tools, Siri updates, summaries, AI-powered Focus modes, and smart replies. To use Apple Intelligence features, you need an iPhone 15 Pro, an iPhone 16 model, or M-series Mac or iPad.

Writing Tools are available whenever text can be selected and edited, and the feature can be used for spell checking, correcting grammar, rewriting your work with a new tone, and summarizing text.

‌Siri‌ has been overhauled with a new design that includes a subtle glow around the display, and Type to ‌Siri‌ means you don't have to speak to ‌Siri‌ to get answers. ‌Siri‌‌ can follow along if you stumble over your words, and can maintain context between requests. Safari can summarize articles, and there's a new Reduce Interruptions Focus Mode that intelligently highlights only important notifications.

Smart replies are available in Messages and Mail, plus the Mail app surfaces priority time sensitive messages and puts them at the top of your inbox. Photos has a Memory Movie feature for creating slideshows based on text descriptions, and there is a Clean Up tool for unwanted objects in your photos.

More on all of the features that are available in the betas right now can be found in our Apple Intelligence guide. Image Playground, Genmoji, and other new ‌Siri‌ features have not yet been implemented.