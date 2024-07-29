All of the Apple Intelligence Features Not Included in the iOS 18.1 Beta

Apple introduced the first version of Apple Intelligence in the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 developer betas. While the betas include some useful Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools, some of the Apple Intelligence additions won't be coming until later.

Apple Intelligence General Feature
We've rounded up everything that's not yet been added to the betas, with Apple planning to introduce these features at a later date.

  • Image Playground - Both the standalone app and the functionality built into apps like Notes and Messages are missing from the current beta.
  • Genmoji - Genmoji is based on Image Playground, and it is unavailable.
  • Image Wand - Image Wand, the feature that inserts images into your Notes based on context, is also based on Image Playground so it won't be available until Image Playground is added to the beta.
  • Priority Notifications - Priority notifications show up at the top of the notification stack, so you can get to what's most important first. The feature also summarizes your incoming notifications so you can sort through them more quickly.
  • Mail - Mail categories that sort your incoming messages are not yet available.
  • Photos - While the Memory Maker feature is active in Photos, the Clean Up tool that removes unwanted objects from images with a tap is not available.
  • Siri - Functionality that includes onscreen awareness, personal context, and the ability to take more actions in and across apps is not yet available.
  • ChatGPT - ChatGPT integration with Siri has not yet been implemented.
  • Additional Languages - Apple Intelligence is available in U.S. English only as of now, but support for additional languages will be coming in the future.
  • Additional Platforms - As Apple said in its WWDC coverage of Apple Intelligence, the Apple Intelligence feature set will eventually expand to additional platforms.

iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 are only available to developers right now, and Apple Intelligence is still in the early stages of testing. Apple Intelligence features will be available to everyone later this fall in an update to the initial iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ releases.

Top Rated Comments

Rafagon Avatar
Rafagon
47 minutes ago at 04:13 pm
I can already see it...

"All of the Apple Intelligence Features Not Included in the iOS 18.2 Beta"

"The Apple Intelligence Features We Are Still Waiting for, as of the iOS 18.3 Beta"

"The Two Apple Intelligence Features That Will Not Be Available until the iOS 19 Beta"

And last but not least,

"The Apple Intelligence Feature We May Never See"
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TehFalcon Avatar
TehFalcon
43 minutes ago at 04:18 pm
Isn’t this pretty much everything? lol
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Royksöpp Avatar
Royksöpp
36 minutes ago at 04:24 pm
In other words…..

Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Tagbert Avatar
Tagbert
28 minutes ago at 04:32 pm

Isn’t this pretty much everything? lol
It looks like there are quite a few features that ARE in the beta.

https://www.macrumors.com/2024/07/29/ios-18-1-apple-intelligence-features/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shirasaki Avatar
Shirasaki
26 minutes ago at 04:35 pm
Ok so I guess a more important question is: will there be some of those features tricking down to “weaker” devices like iPhone 14 Pro Max? Or Apple is adamant to go with “all or none” in terms of AI features?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments