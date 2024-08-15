Beats and Kim Kardashian Team Up for New Beats Studio Pro Colors

by

Following a successful 2022 collaboration with Kim Kardashian for a set of three neutral color options for the Beats Fit Pro earphones, the "Beats x Kim" campaign is back to bring the same colors to the Beats Studio Pro headphones.

kim kardashian beats studio pro
As with the Beats Fit Pro, the new Beats Studio Pro color options from Kardashian's signature palette include Moon (light), Dune (medium), and Earth (deep).

"I'm so excited we're bringing these three popular, chic colors to Beats' most iconic and advanced headphones," said Kim Kardashian. "Beats Studio have always been a fashion statement, so I can't wait to see how everyone styles them."

Beats Studio Pro are the brand's latest over-ear headphones and were originally released in July 2023. They offer Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, improved audio quality, and up to 40 hours of battery life. Connectivity options include Class 1 Bluetooth, USB-C, and 3.5mm analog.

Apple's Beats brand has been building up to today's launch with an ad campaign featuring Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon vying for the next Beats collaboration, with Kardashian's neutral Beats x Kim colors going up against a mustard-yellow "Beats x Jim" option that apparently did not make the cut.


The new Beats x Kim Beats Studio Pro headphones are priced at $349.99 in the United States, and they are launching today through Apple's online stores in the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Japan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand, with limited availability at select Apple retail stores in those countries. They are also available through Amazon in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Japan, and at Argos in the UK, JB Hi-Fi in Australia, and Tmall and JD.com in China.

