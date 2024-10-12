Top Stories: iOS 18.1 Release Date, New Macs Incoming, and More

by

Things are firming up for a big Halloween week for Apple, with the company's next operating system updates reportedly coming early in the week and hardware launches coming a few days later.

top stories 12oct2024
Ahead of those hardware launches, we've recently seen what appears to be one of the most significant physical product leaks in years, while some of the new features in Apple's recent software updates have gained attention for their utility, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!

Apple Plans to Release iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence on October 28

iOS 18.1 has been in beta testing since before iOS 18.0 was released, as Apple has been working hard on refining the first Apple Intelligence features that will be included in the update, and it appears we now have a release date for iOS 18.1 and related updates: Monday, October 28.

Generic iOS 18
Apple Intelligence features will be seeing a gradual rollout, so make sure to check out our overview of everything we're expecting to see for Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, plus a look at upcoming Apple Intelligence features that will be arriving in later updates.

Apple Potentially Facing Worst Leak Since iPhone 4 Was Left in a Bar

Over the past week or two, there have been growing claims of leaked units of the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro, and despite the box depicting the same wallpaper as on the current models, it's appearing increasingly likely that these leaked units are legitimate.

Alleged M4 MacBook Pro Leak Video
Following early blurry photos of the claimed box for one of the machines, a Russian YouTube channel has shared an unboxing video for the M4 MacBook Pro, revealing a number of improved specs compared to the current M3-based model. Aside from apparent faster speeds, RAM and port improvements, and the Space Black color option potentially trickling down to the base M4 version of the machine, it appears the machine may also support two external displays in addition to the internal display for the first time on a base M-series chip.

Gurman: Apple to Launch First M4 Macs and Potentially iPad Mini 7 on November 1

So when can we expect that M4 MacBook Pro and other new hardware to launch? Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says at least some of the rumored products are scheduled to launch on Friday, November 1, potentially following an introduction earlier that week.

M4 Real Feature Red
In addition to a full range of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models variously configured with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, we're also expecting a redesigned Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chip options, an M4 iMac, and a seventh-generation iPad mini, though it's not confirmed if all of these will be available simultaneously on November 1.

Apple Watch Users Report Vitals App Detecting Illness Before Symptoms Appear

There's a new Vitals app in watchOS 11 that is impressing some users with its ability to potentially detect illnesses up to several days before noticeable symptoms appear.

watchos 11 vitals
The Vitals app brings together a number of key health metrics that are measured during sleep, and it can notify when one or more of these readings are outliers compared to your typical ranges, which can be a sign that you are getting sick.

It won't pick up every illness and it's not able to diagnose or help treat any specific illnesses, but it appears it may be able to provide a bit of warning in some cases to help users be more aware of changes in their health.

iOS 18: Send Messages Without a Wi-Fi or Cellular Connection

With a pair of major hurricanes striking the southeastern United States in recent weeks, taking down power lines and cell service, a new iOS 18 feature is gaining particular notice: Messages via satellite.

iOS 18 Messages via Satellite
While iPhone 14 and newer models have already been able to take advantage of Emergency SOS and roadside assistance via satellite, iOS 18 expands those satellite capabilities to include standard iMessages and SMS texts, offering a way to get in touch with friends and family even when traditional networks are unavailable.

Apple Says Final iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle Models Are Now Obsolete

Apple discontinued the final iPod nano and iPod shuffle models way back in 2017, and that means Apple now considers them obsolete and thus ineglible for repairs at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers.

ipod nano 2015 feature
Both the iPod shuffle and the iPod nano were introduced in 2005 as smaller, cheaper music players in Apple's iPod lineup, and they both saw significant form factor evolutions over their lifespans with the final models debuting in mid-2015 before being discontinued two years later.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence: New Features, Release Date, and More

Thursday October 10, 2024 8:26 am PDT by
iOS 18.1 will be released to the public in the coming weeks, and the software update introduces the first Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone. Below, we outline when to expect iOS 18.1 to be released. iOS 18.1: Apple Intelligence Features Here are some of the key Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 beta so far: A few Siri enhancements, including improved understanding...
Read Full Article17 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Tuesday October 8, 2024 5:45 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article299 comments
space black mbp

Apple Potentially Facing Worst Leak Since iPhone 4 Was Left in a Bar

Monday October 7, 2024 3:03 pm PDT by
Alleged photos and videos of an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip continue to surface on social media, in what could be the worst product leak for Apple since an employee accidentally left an iPhone 4 prototype at a bar in California in 2010. The latest video of what could be a next-generation MacBook Pro was shared on YouTube Shorts today by Russian channel Romancev768, just...
Read Full Article173 comments
iPad mini review thumb

iPad Mini 7 Coming Next Month: What to Expect

Tuesday October 8, 2024 6:16 am PDT by
Rumors strongly suggest Apple will release the seventh-generation iPad mini in November, nearly three years after the last refresh. Here's a roundup of what we're expecting from the next version of Apple's small form factor tablet, based on the latest rumors and reports. Design and Display The new iPad mini is likely to retain its compact 8.3-inch display and overall design introduced with...
Read Full Article119 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Waiting for a New Apple TV? Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

Tuesday October 8, 2024 8:57 am PDT by
The current Apple TV was released two years ago this month, so you may be wondering when the next model will be released. Below, we recap rumors about a next-generation Apple TV. In January 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that a new Apple TV was planned for release in the first half of 2024:Beyond the future smart displays and new speaker, Apple is working on revamping its TV box....
Read Full Article105 comments
When Will Apple Launch More M4 Macs Feature

Will Apple Release M4 Macs Soon? Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

Thursday October 10, 2024 6:22 am PDT by
Apple often releases new Macs in the fall, but we are still waiting for official confirmation that the company has similar plans this year. We're approaching the middle of October now, and if Apple plans to announce new Macs before the holidays, recent history suggests it will happen this month. Here's what we know so far. As of writing this, it's been 220 days since Apple released a new...
Read Full Article52 comments