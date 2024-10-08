Apple Says Final iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle Models Are Now Obsolete

Apple today added the final iPod nano and iPod shuffle models to its obsolete products list worldwide, marking the end of an era.



Apple introduced new color options for the seventh-generation iPod nano and fourth-generation iPod shuffle in 2015, and those models are now obsolete in particular. Apple went on to discontinue the iPod nano and iPod shuffle entirely in 2017.

Apple considers a device to be "obsolete" once seven years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Once a device is obsolete, it is no longer eligible for repair at an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider, with the only exception being MacBook battery replacements for up to a 10-year period.

Apple also added the iPhone 6 to its obsolete products list today. Apple had already classified the larger iPhone 6 Plus as obsolete in April, but the smaller iPhone 6 had remained available through resellers in select countries for longer, so it only became obsolete now.

Last, Apple added the 2017 model of the 12-inch MacBook and the sixth-generation iPad to its vintage products list today. Apple considers a device to be "vintage" once five years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Apple might offer to repair a vintage product, but only if parts remain available.