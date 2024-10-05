Top Stories: iOS 18.1 Coming Soon, October Apple Event Rumors, and More

It's hard to believe we're already into October with the iPhone 16 launch behind us, but there's lots more still to come from Apple this year on both the hardware and software fronts.



We're still expecting a number of Mac and perhaps some iPad updates in the very near future, while Apple Intelligence features are set to begin rolling out with iOS 18.1 and related operating system updates. The train never really stops rolling though, as we're also looking ahead to a new iPhone SE and other updates in early 2025, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.1

iOS 18.1 is still in beta, but it's coming to all users later this month and will bring a number of new features and improvements including the first Apple Intelligence capabilities for owners of the latest iPhone models. Other tweaks include fresh functionality for the Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 lineup and a much-desired ability to reset a customized Control Center layout.



macOS Sequoia 15.1 is also on the way, and we've put together a similar overview of what you can expect to see in that update, likewise headlined by Apple Intelligence features.



What to Expect From an Apple Event in October: iPad Mini 7, Redesigned Mac Mini, and More

With Apple's annual iPhone and Apple Watch event now in the rear-view mirror, we're still awaiting some updates to the Mac lineup.



We're expecting some sort of event this month where we're likely to see several M4-based Macs including a redesigned Mac mini, as well as a new iPad mini and perhaps a few other things.



Apple Releases iOS 18.0.1 With Touch Screen Bug Fix and More

Ahead of the larger iOS 18.1 update coming later this month, Apple this week released an iOS 18.0.1 update with fixes for a number of bugs including touchscreen issues on the latest iPhone 16 models, camera freezes, and Messages app crashes.



Also of note, iPadOS 18.0.1 finally allows owners of M4 iPad Pro models to update to iOS 18 once again after Apple pulled the original release over two weeks ago due to device bricking issues.



AirPods 4 With ANC vs. AirPods Pro 2

Apple last month released the AirPods 4, and one version of the new earbuds has Active Noise Cancellation included. ANC means the ‌AirPods 4‌ have a feature set that rivals the AirPods Pro 2, so we thought we'd compare the two for those undecided on which to get.



You're not going to get the same level of ANC with the ‌AirPods 4‌ that you get with the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 because there's no sealing mechanism to block out noise, but the ‌AirPods 4‌ still perform impressively well.



iPhone SE With Apple Intelligence, New iPad Air, and More Reportedly Launching 'Early Next Year'

Looking beyond the new Macs coming later this year, early 2025 is expected to see the debut of several other new Apple products including a fourth-generation iPhone SE, updated iPad Air models, and more, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The next iPhone SE is expected to be a notable upgrade, moving from the legacy iPhone 8-style design with Touch ID Home button and large display bezels to an iPhone 14-like design with an OLED display and Face ID.



Apple May Launch First iPad-Like Smart Home Accessory Next Year

Following a report last week from 9to5Mac indicating that Apple's rumored iPad-like smart display for the home could feature a "squarish" display with a launch targeted for next spring, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has confirmed that this is a simpler device than the one equipped with a robotic arm which has also been rumored.



This simpler device arriving as soon as next spring would run a new "homeOS" platform capable of running Apple apps like Calendar, Notes, and Home, and be "optimized for controlling home appliances and quickly seeing information."



