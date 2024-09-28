AirPods 4 With ANC vs. AirPods Pro 2
Apple last week released the AirPods 4, and one version of the new earbuds has Active Noise Cancellation included. ANC means the AirPods 4 have a feature set that rivals the AirPods Pro 2, so we thought we'd compare the two for those undecided on which to get.
The AirPods 4 are Apple's first open-ear earbuds to include ANC, and the major difference between the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 is the silicone tips. The AirPods Pro 2 have silicone tips for a tighter seal in the ear, while the AirPods 4 don't.
You're not going to get the same level of ANC with the AirPods 4 that you get with the AirPods Pro 2 because there's no sealing mechanism to block out noise, but the AirPods 4 still perform impressively well. The new earbuds are able to cut down on plane and road noise even without the tight ear seal.
Sound quality is about the same because the AirPods 4 now have the same H2 chip as the AirPods Pro 2. The AirPods 4 have a much smaller case than the AirPods Pro 2, but both cases have a speaker that can play a sound when you need to track them down using Find My. MagSafe wireless charging is exclusive to the AirPods Pro 2, though. The AirPods 4 with ANC can wirelessly charge, but not with the strong magnetic connection available with the AirPods Pro.
There are a few other differences that are worth knowing about, which we go over in the video above.
Choosing between the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 with ANC mostly comes down to fit. For some people, the silicone tips for the AirPods Pro 2 are more comfortable, and others find an open-ear design to be better for long wear. Price is also a factor, as the AirPods Pro 4 with ANC are $179 and the AirPods Pro 2 are $249. Of course, if you don't need ANC at all, you can get the AirPods 4 without ANC for $129.
Let us know which earbuds you prefer in the comments below.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
With the iPhone 15 models that came out last year, Apple added an opt-in battery setting that limits maximum charge to 80 percent. The idea is that never charging the iPhone above 80 percent will increase battery longevity, so I kept my iPhone at that 80 percent limit from September 2023 to now, with no cheating. My iPhone 15 Pro Max battery level is currently at 94 percent with 299 cycles....
Apple is set to release iOS 18.1 in October, bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update marks a significant step forward in Apple's AI integration, offering a new Siri contextually-aware experience and a range of additional capabilities powered by on-device machine learning and large language models. There are a couple of handy new...
Thursday September 26, 2024 11:16 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, with the software available for both the USB-C and Lightning models. The AirPods Pro 2 firmware has a build number of 7A305, up from the 7A302 firmware released earlier in September. There is no word yet on what's included in the firmware, but Apple is planning to add hearing aid and hearing test features to the AirPods Pro 2...
Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 18.0.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's analytics this week. Our logs have accurately revealed many iOS versions before they were released. We expect iOS 18.0.1 to be a minor update focused on bug fixes. Issues that could be addressed with the update include touchscreen issues affecting the iPhone 16 series...
Best Buy is back this week with big discounts on the M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, providing up to $1,000 off select models. A My Best Buy Plus/Total membership is not required to see these discounts. You'll find both Wi-Fi and cellular tablets on sale at Best Buy, with a particular focus on the larger capacity 1TB and 2TB models. All deals listed below represent record low prices on...