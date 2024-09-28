AirPods 4 With ANC vs. AirPods Pro 2

Apple last week released the AirPods 4, and one version of the new earbuds has Active Noise Cancellation included. ANC means the ‌AirPods 4‌ have a feature set that rivals the AirPods Pro 2, so we thought we'd compare the two for those undecided on which to get.

The ‌AirPods 4‌ are Apple's first open-ear earbuds to include ANC, and the major difference between the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 and the ‌AirPods 4‌ is the silicone tips. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 have silicone tips for a tighter seal in the ear, while the ‌AirPods 4‌ don't.

You're not going to get the same level of ANC with the ‌AirPods 4‌ that you get with the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 because there's no sealing mechanism to block out noise, but the ‌AirPods 4‌ still perform impressively well. The new earbuds are able to cut down on plane and road noise even without the tight ear seal.

Sound quality is about the same because the ‌AirPods 4‌ now have the same H2 chip as the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2. The ‌AirPods 4‌ have a much smaller case than the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, but both cases have a speaker that can play a sound when you need to track them down using Find My. MagSafe wireless charging is exclusive to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, though. The ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC can wirelessly charge, but not with the strong magnetic connection available with the ‌AirPods Pro‌.

There are a few other differences that are worth knowing about, which we go over in the video above.

Choosing between the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 and the ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC mostly comes down to fit. For some people, the silicone tips for the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 are more comfortable, and others find an open-ear design to be better for long wear. Price is also a factor, as the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 4 with ANC are $179 and the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 are $249. Of course, if you don't need ANC at all, you can get the ‌AirPods 4‌ without ANC for $129.

Let us know which earbuds you prefer in the comments below.