Apple's Next New iPhone to Debut in the Spring: What to Expect

Apple's budget-friendly iPhone SE is set for a major overhaul with a fourth generation model expected to launch in spring 2025. The upcoming model will mark a significant departure from its predecessors, adopting several features from higher-end iPhones while maintaining its position as the most affordable new model in Apple's lineup.



According to recent reports, the iPhone SE 4 will sport a design reminiscent of the iPhone 14, featuring a larger 6.1-inch OLED display. This marks a substantial increase from the current model's 4.7-inch LCD screen and brings the SE line in line with Apple's flagship devices in terms of display technology.

The move to OLED is part of Apple's broader strategy to phase out LCD displays across its iPhone lineup. This shift will impact longstanding suppliers like Japan Display and Sharp, who have primarily provided LCD panels for previous SE models.

In terms of performance, the iPhone SE 4 is rumored to be powered by the A18 chip, which debuted in the iPhone 16 series last month. The device is also expected to make the switch from Touch ID to Face ID, marking the end of the road for the iPhone's physical Home button.

Other notable upgrades include:

USB-C port, replacing the Lightning connector.

Action button, a feature introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple-designed 5G modem.

48MP rear camera, up from the current 12MP sensor.

8GB of RAM, double the current model's 4GB.

The increase in RAM is particularly significant, as it will enable the iPhone SE 4 to support Apple Intelligence, the company's suite of AI features, which are expected to begin rolling out with the release of iOS 18.1 later this month. This inclusion would make the SE 4 the most affordable iPhone capable of running these advanced AI features (something last year's standard iPhone 15 models are unable to do).

Despite these substantial upgrades, Apple is expected to maintain the iPhone SE's position as a budget-friendly option. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests the device will likely be priced between $400 and $500, in line with previous models.

As for timing, multiple sources, including Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, point to a spring 2025 release. Given that all previous iPhone SE models were announced in March, a March 2025 launch seems highly probable. Apple suppliers are reportedly gearing up to begin mass production in October of this year, setting the stage for an early 2025 release.