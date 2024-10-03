iPadOS 18.0.1 Now Available for M4 iPad Pro Models After Pulled Update
Apple today released iPadOS 18.0.1 for the iPad, and it brings iPadOS 18 to the for M4 iPad Pro models for the first time since the iPadOS 18 update was pulled for those devices. After iPadOS 18 was released, it was found that a small number of M4 iPads were bricked when the software was installed. If you haven't been able to install iPadOS 18 on your iPad Pro, it is now available.
The iPadOS 18.0.1 update can be downloaded over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. iPadOS 18.0.1 is available for all iPad models able to run iPadOS 18.
Apple first released iPadOS 18 on Monday, September 16, but the update was removed the next day. Some M4 iPad Pro owners found that iPadOS 18 rendered their devices unusable.
Apple in a statement said that it temporarily removed the update to fix a problem that was affecting only a small number of users.
"We have temporarily removed the iPadOS 18 update for M4 iPad Pro models as we work to resolve an issue that is impacting a small number of devices."
The updated version of iPadOS 18 addresses the problem and it should now be safe to install on an M4 iPad Pro. The update also includes bug fixes available on all iPads:
- Messages may unexpectedly quit when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face
- Performance may be impacted due to an issue with memory allocation on some iPad models.
iPadOS 18 introduces new customization options for the Home Screen, a revamped Control Center, and new features for almost every app including Photos, Messages, Safari, Calculator, and Notes.
Full details on the what's included in iPadOS 18 can be found in our iPadOS 18 roundup.
