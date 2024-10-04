iOS 18.0.1 Includes Security Fixes for Messages and Passwords Apps

In addition to several bug fixes, the iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1 updates released on Thursday include a few security patches for the iPhone and iPad.



In a support document, Apple says iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1 address security vulnerabilities involving the built-in Messages and Passwords apps.

Here are the full details from Apple:

Media Session

Available for: iPhone 16 (all models) Impact: Audio messages in Messages may be able to capture a few seconds of audio before the microphone indicator is activated Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2024-44207: Michael Jimenez and an anonymous researcher Passwords

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later Impact: A user's saved passwords may be read aloud by VoiceOver Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation. CVE-2024-44204: Bistrit Dahal

To install the update, open the Settings app and select General → Software Update.