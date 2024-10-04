iOS 18.0.1 Includes Security Fixes for Messages and Passwords Apps
In addition to several bug fixes, the iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1 updates released on Thursday include a few security patches for the iPhone and iPad.
In a support document, Apple says iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1 address security vulnerabilities involving the built-in Messages and Passwords apps.
Here are the full details from Apple:
Media Session
Available for: iPhone 16 (all models)
Impact: Audio messages in Messages may be able to capture a few seconds of audio before the microphone indicator is activated
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-44207: Michael Jimenez and an anonymous researcher
Passwords
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A user's saved passwords may be read aloud by VoiceOver
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2024-44204: Bistrit Dahal
To install the update, open the Settings app and select General → Software Update.
