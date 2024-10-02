WhatsApp Rolls Out New Filters and Backgrounds for Video Calls

WhatsApp has announced it is rolling out new filters and backgrounds for users to personalize their video calls. The popular chat platform said the new effects are designed to make video conversations "more engaging" and give them a "more personal touch."



The update includes 10 filters and 10 backgrounds that users can apply to improve their video calling experience. Filters range from classic options like "Black & White" and "Vintage TV" to more artistic effects such as "Light leak" and "Prism light." Background choices offer variety, from practical settings like "Office" and "Cafe" to scenic options like "Beach" and "Sunset."

In addition to filters and backgrounds, WhatsApp is introducing "Touch up" and "Low Light" options. These features are aimed at enhancing the user's appearance and improving video quality in suboptimal lighting conditions, potentially avoiding embarrassment during calls.

To access these new effects, users can select the effects icons located in the top right corner of the screen during a video call. The functionality will be available for both one-on-one and group video calls. The new filters and backgrounds are expected to be available to all WhatsApp users in the coming weeks.

The introduction of new video call effects follows the rollout in August of a new event planning feature that lets WhatsApp users organize events, meetings, and social gatherings directly within a group chat.