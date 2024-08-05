WhatsApp Rolls Out Events Planning Feature for All Group Chats
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that lets users organize events within group chats, according to the release notes for the latest update.
The new event planning feature lets users organize events, meetings, and social gatherings directly within a group chat. The feature was rolled out exclusively to Communities group chats in May, but the Meta-owned messaging platform is now rolling it out to all groups. From the WhatsApp blog:
With events it's now easier for people to plan their get togethers directly in WhatsApp, whether it's setting up a virtual meeting or birthday dinner. Anyone can create an event and others can respond so the whole group knows who is coming. Guests can also find the event in the group's information page, and those going will get an automatic notification when it's getting close.
To set up an event, tap the + button in the group and select Event. Users can choose an event name, optional description, a start date, location, and a WhatsApp call link (for either voice or video calls). When the event is created, a notification is sent to all the members in the group. WhatsApp says the option is rolling out now and progressively over the coming weeks.
WhatsApp last month reached a significant milestone of 100 million monthly active users in the United States, which unlike Europe is a market traditionally dominated by other messaging services such as SMS and iMessage.
